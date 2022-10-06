Previous
Autumnal Leaf by allsop
Photo 537

Autumnal Leaf

When I saw this fallen leaf my mind immediately recalled the 14th. Century English mystic Julian of Norwich's words about a Hazel Nut:

"In this little thing I saw three properties. The first is that God made it. The second that God loves it. And the third, that God keeps it.”
― Julian of Norwich, Revelations of Divine Love.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Photo Details

