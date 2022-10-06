Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 537
Autumnal Leaf
When I saw this fallen leaf my mind immediately recalled the 14th. Century English mystic Julian of Norwich's words about a Hazel Nut:
"In this little thing I saw three properties. The first is that God made it. The second that God loves it. And the third, that God keeps it.”
― Julian of Norwich, Revelations of Divine Love.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
1386
photos
27
followers
27
following
147% complete
View this month »
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
Latest from all albums
534
31
535
32
536
158
537
33
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th October 2022 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
flora
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close