Photo 547
Wall Art
This is on the wall by the entrance to a coffee shop which we go to frequently, I don't know whether or not it is a script of some kind or just a piece of graffiti, anyone know?
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
1435
photos
27
followers
27
following
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
545
66
67
68
546
69
547
70
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th November 2022 2:58pm
Tags
grafitti
,
art
