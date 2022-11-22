Previous
Next
Rugby International Cardiff by allsop
Photo 551

Rugby International Cardiff

3 grandchildren and son at Cardiff Stadium for the rugby international between Wales & Georgia. Georgia won by 1 point :-(
(Taken at match 19/11/2022)
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise