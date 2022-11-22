Sign up
Photo 551
Rugby International Cardiff
3 grandchildren and son at Cardiff Stadium for the rugby international between Wales & Georgia. Georgia won by 1 point :-(
(Taken at match 19/11/2022)
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
1451
photos
26
followers
26
following
150% complete
Tags
portrait
sport
crow
