Lake District or Scotland or Where?

A very long shot this but worth a try! A very good friend of mine died a while back and he painted this water colour but unfortunately did not say where it was. His widow has asked me if I could try to find out where it is, so I am wondering if any 365'er has an idea where this might be. Dorothy thinks Eric painted it after a holiday in either the Lake District or Scotland, it certainly looks like a typical scene in these areas of the UK.

Any ideas anyone? Thanks for your help.