Previous
Mystery Vegetable by allsop
172 / 365

Mystery Vegetable

Any idea what this vegetable is? Love to know.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Kol Rabi???
September 30th, 2023  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Don't think so, kohlrabi are quite round, beetroot shape but white. The guy who donated them from a friend's allotment for our Harvest Festival had no idea either, even his friend who grew them didn't know! I think they look marrow-like but who knows.
September 30th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Fascinating! I shall be checking back in to find out the answer
September 30th, 2023  
JackieR ace
I googled " long thin white vegetable curled" and it came up with Daikon Radish, but all images were straight!!!
September 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise