Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
172 / 365
Mystery Vegetable
Any idea what this vegetable is? Love to know.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1897
photos
31
followers
51
following
47% complete
View this month »
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Latest from all albums
649
363
364
650
342
172
10
365
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Anything Goes
Camera
X-T5
Taken
30th September 2023 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vegetable
JackieR
ace
Kol Rabi???
September 30th, 2023
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Don't think so, kohlrabi are quite round, beetroot shape but white. The guy who donated them from a friend's allotment for our Harvest Festival had no idea either, even his friend who grew them didn't know! I think they look marrow-like but who knows.
September 30th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Fascinating! I shall be checking back in to find out the answer
September 30th, 2023
JackieR
ace
I googled " long thin white vegetable curled" and it came up with Daikon Radish, but all images were straight!!!
September 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close