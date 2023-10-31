Sign up
Previous
175 / 365
The Crown of Glass
A different angle on SLP 057 (see Kami of today)
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Anything Goes
Camera
X-T5
Taken
31st October 2023 6:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
stained glass
