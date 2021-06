Green Mask, Mansfield

For while I have been photographing discarded or lost things I see as I go about my day, the pandemic has seen a new item joining my list of categories as now I see masks in all sorts of places. Gloves used to be the most common but the number of masks scattered far exceeds them, I suppose because almost everyone wears a mask sometime during their day. I do wonder, however, what folk think this lunatic is doing when they see me taking a photograph of these bits of material lying about the place!