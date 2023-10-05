Previous
Camera with Man by allsop
Camera with Man

Me and my X-T5. I have really got used to it now I have had it for 3 months, and I absolutely love it. The X-T2 was and is a great camera and this is just as good if not better.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
moni kozi
Oh, isn't this lovely!!!!! I love it in b&w...
But isn't that mirrored logo mind-bogging???? :D :D :D
October 5th, 2023  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@monikozi Pleased you like it. Cheers.
October 5th, 2023  
