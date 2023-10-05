Sign up
Previous
345 / 365
Camera with Man
Me and my X-T5. I have really got used to it now I have had it for 3 months, and I absolutely love it. The X-T2 was and is a great camera and this is just as good if not better.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
1908
photos
31
followers
51
following
94% complete
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
367
368
651
344
369
345
652
370
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Homeland
Camera
X-T5
Taken
5th October 2023 8:25am
Tags
self-portrait
,
camera
,
selfie
moni kozi
Oh, isn't this lovely!!!!! I love it in b&w...
But isn't that mirrored logo mind-bogging???? :D :D :D
October 5th, 2023
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@monikozi
Pleased you like it. Cheers.
October 5th, 2023
But isn't that mirrored logo mind-bogging???? :D :D :D