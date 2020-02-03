Previous
Old Pleasley Pit by allsop
132 / 365

Old Pleasley Pit

Part of the old Pleasley pit buildings which are now a heritage centre, very atmospheric place.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

