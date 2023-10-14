Previous
SLP 041 by allsop
Photo 379

SLP 041

41 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Walking the dog before dawn this morning saw these, it was dark and I couldn't see the composition very well, so I just snapped it a couple of times and hoped for the best!
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details

