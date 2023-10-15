Previous
SLP 042 by allsop
SLP 042

42 days into my year long making of a daily still life.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
104% complete

JackieR ace
Oh this is lovely, I do like that we can't see texture of your background and it has great contrast
October 15th, 2023  
