Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 380
SLP 042
42 days into my year long making of a daily still life.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1921
photos
31
followers
52
following
104% complete
View this month »
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
Latest from all albums
654
655
375
376
377
378
379
380
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
13th October 2023 6:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceramic
,
pottery
JackieR
ace
Oh this is lovely, I do like that we can't see texture of your background and it has great contrast
October 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close