Previous
SLP 043 by allsop
Photo 381

SLP 043

43 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Alfie the Greyhound's two soft toys a lion and a bear, both are rather battered with lost eyes and sundry other injuries!
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise