Photo 382
SLP 044
44 diwrnod i mewn i fy mlwyddyn o hyd yn gwneud bywyd llonydd dyddiol ac mae gennym un ar gyfer y Cymry Cymraeg.* (cwtch = hug).
*44 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have one for the Welsh speakers.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
1923
photos
31
followers
52
following
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
2
Kami
X-T5
17th October 2023 5:46am
Tags
ceramic
,
pottery
,
still life
