SLP 044 by allsop
Photo 382

SLP 044

44 diwrnod i mewn i fy mlwyddyn o hyd yn gwneud bywyd llonydd dyddiol ac mae gennym un ar gyfer y Cymry Cymraeg.* (cwtch = hug).

*44 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have one for the Welsh speakers.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details

