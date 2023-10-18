Sign up
Photo 383
SLP 045
45 days into my year long making of a daily still life
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1927
photos
31
followers
52
following
Tags
still life
