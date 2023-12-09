Previous
SLP 090 by allsop
SLP 090

90 days into my year long making of a daily still life. This is a page from an old damaged Holy Quran, I have 3 such pages but do not know from where in the Quran they come. I think the writing is a work of art.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

