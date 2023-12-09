Sign up
Photo 435
SLP 090
90 days into my year long making of a daily still life. This is a page from an old damaged Holy Quran, I have 3 such pages but do not know from where in the Quran they come. I think the writing is a work of art.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
paper
,
still life
,
quran
