Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 436
SLP 091
91 days into my year long making of a daily still life and a second page from a Quran.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2015
photos
33
followers
56
following
119% complete
View this month »
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
Latest from all albums
432
433
679
14
434
435
15
436
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
10th December 2023 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
still life
,
islam
,
quran
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done.
December 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close