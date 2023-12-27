Previous
SLP 108 by allsop
108 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have a rather gorgeous mug by Wonky Wabbit Studio, this from their website about Emily the potter:

"Emily, a potter who has a permanent brain injury after a stroke.

After being in a dark place for a number of years and struggling to accept my change, I decided to rediscover my self and my worth. This ended up being through my creative side, a side I hadn't previously explored. I chose to learn a new skill to support with my recovery and began taking weekly pottery classes, my love grew from there!

The philosophy behind my pieces is that they may be a little bit wonky, but hey, so is the person who made them!

Each piece is uniquely handmade by me, from being thrown on the wheel down to the brushing on of each layer of glaze by hand. No two pieces are identical. Due to my struggle with physicality, my pieces will often show up in small batches."

Do have a look at her website: https://wonkywabbitstudio.co.uk/shop
JackieR ace
Ooh love the mug and great light
December 27th, 2023  
