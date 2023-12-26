Sign up
Photo 452
SLP 107
107 days into my year long making of a daily still life. This beautiful Goldfinch is a Royal Crown Derby figurine that I gave my wife Beryl as her Christmas present this year, I am pleased to say that she loves it.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
ceramic
,
still life
,
goldfinch
,
royal crown derby
John Falconer
Well done.
December 26th, 2023
