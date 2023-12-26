Previous
SLP 107 by allsop
Photo 452

SLP 107

107 days into my year long making of a daily still life. This beautiful Goldfinch is a Royal Crown Derby figurine that I gave my wife Beryl as her Christmas present this year, I am pleased to say that she loves it.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well done.
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise