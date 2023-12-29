Sign up
Previous
Photo 455
SLP 110
110 days into my year long making of a daily still life
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
ceramic
,
pig
,
still life
,
minimal-44
