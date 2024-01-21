Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 478
SLP 133
133 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have our cookery book (mostly)
bookshelf.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2078
photos
34
followers
56
following
130% complete
View this month »
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
Latest from all albums
472
473
474
475
693
476
477
478
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Kami
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st January 2024 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
bookshelf
,
still life
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close