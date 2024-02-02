Sign up
Previous
Photo 490
SLP 145
145 days into my year long making of a daily still life. A column of light.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Kami
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st February 2024 6:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nightlight
,
still life
,
drainpipe
