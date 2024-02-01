Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 489
SLP 144
144 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have the sixth in the series of twelve flower plates. My aim is to photography one a month until the series is complete.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2093
photos
33
followers
57
following
133% complete
View this month »
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
Latest from all albums
353
485
486
21
487
488
354
489
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
1st February 2024 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceramic
,
plate
,
still life
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close