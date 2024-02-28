Sign up
Photo 516
SLP 171
171 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Suzanne challenged me to the words 'Keeping it simple!', here is the simple beauty of a daffodil.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
daffodil
,
still life
,
flora
,
get-pushed-604
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@ankers70
Well here you are Suzanne, hope you like it.
February 28th, 2024
