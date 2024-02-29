Previous
SLP 172 by allsop
Photo 517

SLP 172

172 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The Hellebore Lenten Rose is I think one amazingly beautiful plant, the only thing possibly against it is that it is toxic to humans! Having said that, however, like many poisonous plants it is also said to be useful in healing including headaches, fever, and digestive issues. It is believed that the flower’s medicinal properties come from its alkaloids, which have been found to have pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effects. But I wouldn't recommend trying it as it can also have some pretty nasty effects including death if consumed in large quantities.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Gorgeous
February 29th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@ankers70 Yes it is and if you have them in your garden (as I do) you are fortunate as they do flower early in the year bringing some welcome colour.
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise