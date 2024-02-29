SLP 172

172 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The Hellebore Lenten Rose is I think one amazingly beautiful plant, the only thing possibly against it is that it is toxic to humans! Having said that, however, like many poisonous plants it is also said to be useful in healing including headaches, fever, and digestive issues. It is believed that the flower’s medicinal properties come from its alkaloids, which have been found to have pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effects. But I wouldn't recommend trying it as it can also have some pretty nasty effects including death if consumed in large quantities.