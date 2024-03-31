Previous
SLP 203 by allsop
Photo 548

SLP 203

203 days into my year long making of a daily still life. On the 10th. March I posted the blue variety of the Grape Hyacinth, today we have a white variety for you.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
