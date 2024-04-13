Sign up
Photo 561
SLP 216
216 days into my year long making of a daily still life, a White Rose from a bouquet of flowers visitors brought for us.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
153% complete
Kami
X-T5
13th April 2024 7:53am
rose
,
still life
,
flora
