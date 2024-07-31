Sign up
Photo 670
SLP 322
322 days into my year long making of a daily still life. A Gull's feather.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
bird
,
gull
,
feather
,
still life
,
fauna
