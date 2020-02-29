Clara and the Icicles

Today was absolutely gorgeous out. A fresh dusting of snow all sparkling in a beautiful sun.



We so needed a pretty, cheerful day.



Clara and I set out with Hope for a hike in a local park. Clara enjoyed stomping in the ice on the trail, breaking up the ice on the pond and snapping off any icicles she found.



We had a nice weekend together, just me and my girl. My big two are away at youth camp and Michael was back home with his family for the weekend. A good change to have a quieter house.



Clara has had a really rough 5th grade year. She suffering from anxiety, depression, hates school and is struggling to pass classes. Please pray for my girl as we try to navigate how to help her thrive again. It's weighing heavily on this mama's heart.