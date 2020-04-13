Tiptoe Through the Tulips

The other day I noticed these knockouts on my dog walk and had to go back to visit them with my camera.



The family across the street was out in their front yard. Dad was playing catch with a football with his two kids while Mom was doing some yardwork.



I'm squatting down and shooting these beauties and the football comes within inches of me.



"Are you guys trying to kill me?" I laugh jokingly, still shooting.



Then I hear the dad reaming out the son for throwing it at me intentionally.



Kid proceeds to scream and cry and say that he didn't and then throw a royal fit over it. Kid is far beyond the age of fits and crying.



All while I'm trying to mind my own business and shoot the tulips.



Sheesh.



I've been home from work for one month as of today. There is currently no end in sight. I had to order some new sweatpants for home comfort. Sweet sweet elastic waists. Can't wait!