The Window of the Rock House by alophoto
The Window of the Rock House

This is my son, Lucas, again on one of our Hocking Hills hikes.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
Lou Ann ace
Such a wonderful silhouette of him. I love the light on this profile too. Just beautiful.
April 5th, 2022  
katy ace
Oh, Amanda! This is a stunning portrait. I highly recommend this for a senior picture! This one is a definite FAV
April 5th, 2022  
