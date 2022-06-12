Sign up
Photo 2181
Show Me the Monet
Yesterday, I almost bought a t-shirt with that message.
I also saw these gorgeous waterlilies in a sweet little frog filled pond on my hike with Lucas.
We are completing a hiking passport at a local nature center and have completed 15 of 17 hikes. Most were done this month.
We have been hiking machines.
It's a great way to spend time with my 17 year old, will graduate from high school next year, son. He's a pretty stinkin' cool kid!
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
2181
photos
184
followers
152
following
597% complete
View this month »
Tags
pond
,
lilies
,
monet
,
water lilies
,
lillipad
