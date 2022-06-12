Previous
Show Me the Monet by alophoto
Photo 2181

Show Me the Monet

Yesterday, I almost bought a t-shirt with that message.

I also saw these gorgeous waterlilies in a sweet little frog filled pond on my hike with Lucas.

We are completing a hiking passport at a local nature center and have completed 15 of 17 hikes. Most were done this month.

We have been hiking machines.

It's a great way to spend time with my 17 year old, will graduate from high school next year, son. He's a pretty stinkin' cool kid!
