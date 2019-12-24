Previous
Next
24december by amyk
Photo 1821

24december

Catching up now that the holiday activity is slowing....we are having unseasonably warm weather for Christmas. My husband would love some snow, but I’m okay with this! We’ll get plenty of snow in January...
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
499% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise