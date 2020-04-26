Previous
Next
26april by amyk
Photo 1945

26april

A warmer than usual March, followed by colder than usual April. Finally warming a little, so some time in the yard after dinner. The birds weren’t cooperative so there’s always Marty.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
532% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Marty makes a wonderful backup plan! Nice shot.
April 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise