Photo 1945
26april
A warmer than usual March, followed by colder than usual April. Finally warming a little, so some time in the yard after dinner. The birds weren’t cooperative so there’s always Marty.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th April 2020 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Marty makes a wonderful backup plan! Nice shot.
April 27th, 2020
