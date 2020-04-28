Previous
sparrow’s song by amyk
Photo 1947

sparrow’s song

Another from our time at Maple River state game area. The Song Sparrow has a very recognizable song.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Looks like he's really singing out. Great shot.
April 29th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Nice catch there
April 29th, 2020  
