Photo 1947
sparrow’s song
Another from our time at Maple River state game area. The Song Sparrow has a very recognizable song.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2389
photos
112
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
27th April 2020 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Looks like he's really singing out. Great shot.
April 29th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Nice catch there
April 29th, 2020
