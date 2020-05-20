Sign up
Photo 1969
Out of the water
If you have seen the Midland, Michigan flooding/dam failures stories on the news, this is my hometown. So, getting out of the water seemed an appropriate photo. We did go look at some of the flooding (our home is just far enough from the river to be safe) but I did not take photos. Here is a link to an NPR news story.
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/20/859333402/catastrophic-dam-failures-in-michigan-force-thousands-to-evacuate
20th May 2020
20th May 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2431
photos
116
followers
168
following
Faye Turner
Great find and capture
May 21st, 2020
Debra
ace
Glad to hear your home is okay. I have two friends that had to evacuate and feel so bad for them
May 21st, 2020
