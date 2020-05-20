Previous
Next
Out of the water by amyk
Photo 1969

Out of the water

If you have seen the Midland, Michigan flooding/dam failures stories on the news, this is my hometown. So, getting out of the water seemed an appropriate photo. We did go look at some of the flooding (our home is just far enough from the river to be safe) but I did not take photos. Here is a link to an NPR news story. https://www.npr.org/2020/05/20/859333402/catastrophic-dam-failures-in-michigan-force-thousands-to-evacuate
20th May 2020 20th May 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
539% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Faye Turner
Great find and capture
May 21st, 2020  
Debra ace
Glad to hear your home is okay. I have two friends that had to evacuate and feel so bad for them
May 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise