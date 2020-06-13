Sign up
Photo 1993
13june
New addition to the yard; Apricot Drift ground cover rose.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2463
photos
118
followers
170
following
546% complete
1989
415
1990
416
1991
417
1992
1993
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
12th June 2020 6:15pm
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful delicate blossom. Love the strong contrast in your image.
June 14th, 2020
*lynn
ace
gorgeous capture, Amy ~ fav
June 14th, 2020
