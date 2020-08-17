Sign up
Photo 2058
Ready to bloom...
More goldenrod.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2555
photos
120
followers
174
following
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
443
2053
2054
444
2055
2056
2057
2058
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th August 2020 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
