Previous
Next
Frankenmuth’ s covered bridge by amyk
Photo 2186

Frankenmuth’ s covered bridge

Built in 1979 to connect the restaurant/shopping areas with land to be developed (now containing a large hotel and park)
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
598% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this amazing old bridge.
December 24th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Cute looking bridge.
December 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise