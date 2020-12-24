Sign up
Photo 2187
Week52
The last week of the 52 week challenge-“Christmas”. Some light snow for Christmas here. A bit of snow and Christmas light bokeh.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2020-w52
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, lovely shot.
December 26th, 2020
