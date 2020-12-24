Previous
Next
Week52 by amyk
Photo 2187

Week52

The last week of the 52 week challenge-“Christmas”. Some light snow for Christmas here. A bit of snow and Christmas light bokeh.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
599% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks fabulous, lovely shot.
December 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise