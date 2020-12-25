Previous
Next
dark angel by amyk
Photo 2188

dark angel

Just playing around with Deep Art effects on an angel yard ornament. Happy Holidays to all 365’ers!
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
599% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Thanks Amy, wishing you and yours the same. A lovely effect and pretty blues on your Angel.
December 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise