white duck by amyk
Photo 2185

white duck

Saw a good sized group of mallards on the Cass River today. This one was paddling amongst them...wondering if it could be a leucistic mallard (similar to albinism).
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

amyK

@amyk
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and detail.
December 23rd, 2020  
