Photo 2185
white duck
Saw a good sized group of mallards on the Cass River today. This one was paddling amongst them...wondering if it could be a leucistic mallard (similar to albinism).
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and detail.
December 23rd, 2020
