Previous
Next
landscape6-Ohio by amyk
Photo 2230

landscape6-Ohio

Taken 2015, pond is on our son’s property in southern Ohio.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
610% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like the way you composed this with those cattails in the foreground
February 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise