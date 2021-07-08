Previous
8july
Photo 2382

8july

On and off rain today so I was watching the yard through the window and look who hopped into view!
8th July 2021

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick
Great shot. Nice of him to hop by.
July 9th, 2021  
