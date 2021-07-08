Sign up
Photo 2382
8july
On and off rain today so I was watching the yard through the window and look who hopped into view!
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
1
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3018
photos
147
followers
205
following
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2377
2378
2379
572
2380
2381
573
2382
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th July 2021 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Great shot. Nice of him to hop by.
July 9th, 2021
