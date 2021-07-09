Previous
July butterfly by amyk
July butterfly

Pleased to get some shots of this butterfly; commented to my husband how cooperative it was. Looked up ID & found Great Spangled Fritillary which is “known for sitting still on flowers”…ha!
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

amyK

