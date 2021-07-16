Previous
wildflowers and the river by amyk
wildflowers and the river

A large planting of various wildflowers was put in when this area of the park was recently redeveloped. Currently looking spectacular!
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Wow. It sure is! Beautiful shot of this terrific scene. I love the focus on the flower and I love the comp.
July 17th, 2021  
Very nice composition. Really nice foreground.
July 17th, 2021  
