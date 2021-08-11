Previous
11august by amyk
Photo 2416

11august

Rose of Sharon and black eyed susans
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Maggiemae ace
Heavenly colour of that rose but is it a rose? Very pretty name!
August 12th, 2021  
Rick ace
Great capture. Neat looking flower, the ROS.
August 12th, 2021  
amyK ace
@maggiemae it is a flowering shrub; also known as hardy hibiscus or Althea. It is a variety of hibiscus that can survive our cold winter temperatures.
August 12th, 2021  
