Previous
Next
22august by amyk
Photo 2427

22august

Yet another low light sparrow…
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
664% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool capture.
August 23rd, 2021  
Milanie ace
Like the way you've been using the low light - gives a nice effect
August 23rd, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
It looks like it’s curious. Love the lighting.
August 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise