Photo 2430
Stealth chipmunk
Planning his attack on the birdfeeder….
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Milanie
ace
Perfect title - just a little sneakier than the squirrels
August 26th, 2021
Rick
ace
Great shot. Does look like he's in stealth mode, for sure. Very sneaky.
August 26th, 2021
