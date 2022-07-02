Sign up
Photo 2741
under the overpass
a mural near downtown Midland; it illustrates recreational activities in town (Center for the Arts, Loons baseball, Dow Gardens, Balloon festival)
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
scenesoftheroad-46
bkb in the city
What a great place for a mural as it certainly makes what would otherwise be a very drab place very colorful
July 3rd, 2022
