under the overpass by amyk
under the overpass

a mural near downtown Midland; it illustrates recreational activities in town (Center for the Arts, Loons baseball, Dow Gardens, Balloon festival)
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
bkb in the city
What a great place for a mural as it certainly makes what would otherwise be a very drab place very colorful
July 3rd, 2022  
