Previous
Next
3july by amyk
Photo 2742

3july

Happy with the detail on this despite using the zoom lens instead of the macro…
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
751% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill ace
Great focus.
July 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic details!!! and great composed shot.
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise